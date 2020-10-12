Lakers defeat Heat to claim 17th NBA title

Lakers defeat Heat to claim 17th NBA titleMonday, October 12, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami
Heat to claim their 17th NBA title on Sunday.
The Lakers scored 106-93 in Game 6 to win the series 4-2 and claim their first title in a decade.
The team’s star forward LeBron James won his fourth championship with his third team, also claiming the MVP title after scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
The writing was on the wall for the Heat who trailed the Lakers by 28 points after the second half which ended 64-36.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said “We didn’t get the final result that we wanted. But even what I mentioned to the guys, these are going to be lifetime memories that we have together. This locker room … we’re going to remember this year, this season, this experience and that locker room brotherhood for the rest of our lives.”
