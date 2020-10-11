Lakers, Heat meet in critical Game 6 of NBA Finals today

The Los

Angeles Lakers will look to close out the NBA Finals with a win over the Miami

Heat today.

Following a 111-108 defeat to the Heat on Friday, the Lakers are now in a tighter spot than many would have predicted when the series began, particularly with the Heat playing without starter Goran Dragic who is injured.

Although they lead the series 3-2, the Lakers will want to win this evening, capturing their 17th title, rather than go to a seventh and final game with a 3-3 tie that could go in either direction.

The team’s star forward, Lebron James, seems to agree. “One thing about this team that we are playing, they make you pay for every mistake,” James said after Game 5. “It’s the same as when I was playing against Golden State all those years, you make a mistake, they make you pay. So, we have to understand that.”