Lakers pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Lakers pay emotional tribute to Kobe BryantSaturday, February 01, 2020
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were remembered by the Lakers family on Friday night before their game against the Portland Trailblazers.
Current Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James led the tributes to the five-time NBA winner, who perished in a helicopter crash last Sunday along with his daughter and seven others. Their deaths plunged the world into mourning.
Singer Usher got things going with a deep and soulful rendition of Amazing Grace followed by a video of Kobe speaking about his time with the Lakers. Boyz II Men later sang the national anthem.
The fans at the Staples Center, along with the players, were in an emotional state with some teary-eyed during the 24-second moment of silence that was done for Kobe and the rest of the deceased.
The jerseys of Kobe and his daughter were also placed in courtside seats to mimic them watching their final game. The Lakers players also came out in jerseys with Kobe’s numbers during warm-up while the KB logo was emblazoned on the floor of the arena.
