LaMelo Ball becomes youngest NBA player with triple-double

LaMelo Ball isn’t wasting any time making an impact in the NBA.

The rookie point guard became the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double, with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on Saturday night, helping the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 for their third straight win.

“A 19-year-old rookie does not look like this,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “This is rare what you’re seeing.”

Ball’s history-making performance came just two nights after he missed out on his first triple-double when he finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a win over his brother Lonzo’s New Orleans Pelicans.

He said he hasn’t begun to process the accomplishment.

“I live my life and I know what I’m capable of, so stuff like doesn’t move me like that,” Ball said. “I know that’s supposed to happen.”

Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days.

–AP