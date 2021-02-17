That thing! Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ certified diamond

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The music body made the announcement yesterday, confirming that Hillâ€™s debut album sold more than 10 million units since its release in 1998.

The distinction puts her in esteemed company, joining the likes of Michael Jackson (Thriller), Eminem (The Marshall Mathers LP) and Adele (21) with diamond-selling albums.

Welcome to the RIAA Diamond Club â€” RIAA (@RIAA) @MsLaurynHill! #TheMiseducationofLaurynHill is now a Ÿ’ (10X) certified album! @ColumbiaRecords #BlackHistoryMonth #RIAATopCertified pic.twitter.com/mWWByv74kpFebruary 17, 2021

The critically acclaimed Miseducation project debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 422,000 units in its first week. It went on to earn Hill 10 Grammy nominations and five wins including Album of the Year. Perhaps the best-known track from the album, Doo Wop (That Thing) also earned her a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

â€œI think my intention was simply to make something that made my foremothers and forefathers in music and social and political struggle know that someone received what theyâ€™d sacrificed to give us, and to let my peers know that we could walk in that truth, proudly and confidently,â€ Hill told Rolling Stone. â€œAt that time, I felt like it was a duty or responsibility to do so. â€¦ I challenged the norm and introduced a new standard. I believeÂ The MiseducationÂ did that and I believe I still do thisâ€”defy convention when the convention is questionable.â€