Selah Marley, Lauryn Hill, and Rohan Marley’s daughter speaks out on father abandonment

Twenty-one year old Selah Marley, daughter of singer Lauryn Hill, and Bob Marley’s son, Rohan Marley has revealed she is currently suffering the effects of having an absentee father.

“I’ve come to the conclusion of how much of my life I’ve f**ked up, and how much of me is f**ked up. And then I realize that it was simply because my dad just wasn’t around. And there is just a void where there should be a person, and it’s honestly really hard like day in day out,” she told viewers during on Instagram Live.

“It finally clicked that I have severe daddy issues, and now I’m just looking up like what does it mean to have a father, what does that feel like? what does that look like?”

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley were never married, but had a long term relationship, and shared five children, Selah Marley being the second.

During the Live, Selah also gave insights into what that relationship was like, and how it has affected her.

“I just revert back to that eight-year-old, seven-year-old, six-year-old, who just watch her parents argue, watch her parents scream in their faces,” she said. “I keep looking for a man in my life, and I don’t even know how to be in a relationship, I’m like completely clueless. All I have is just the TV and just a few example here and there, but I don’t even have one f**king example in my family.”

While arguing that her dad is “not the worst”, she also revealed that he has reached out to her, and she intends to go see him.

But right now, therapy is off the card.

“I’ve been to therapy a million times, but sometimes I feel like they just don’t get straight to the f**king point, it’s like to me, this is an urgent matter, and for them, I’m just another one of their patients,” she said.