Lauryn Hill tells us why she never released another album after ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’

Lauryn Hill is not late with another album, it’s just never coming. After she released her iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 23 years ago, fans waited with bated breath for what she would put out next, but it never came.

And in a recent email interview with Rolling Stone for their “500 Greatest Albums Podcast,” Hill explained why.

“The wild thing is no one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, EVER…EVER. Did I say ever? Ever!” Hill claimed.

“With ‘The Miseducation,’ there was no precedent. I was, for the most part, free to explore, experiment and express,” she continued. “After ‘The Miseducation,’ there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs everywhere. People had included me in their own narratives of their successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy.”

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is at number 10 on Rolling Stone’s list of “500 Greatest Albums.”