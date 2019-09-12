Learn the history of dancehall, Bounty Killer tells younger acts

Jamaican entertainer Bounty Killer believes that a large

percentage of the music being released by up-and-coming artistes is not dancehall.

Instead, he said that they have been doing trap and hip hop.

His comments come after American pop star Jason Derulo released last month. The song samples Chaka Demus and Pliers’ Too Hot Murder She Wrote, which was produced by Sly and Robbie and included on Chaka Demus and Pliers 1993 album, Tease. The music to Murder She Wrote is based on the Maytals’ 1966 song, Bam Bam.

“Y’all know how long ago the Bang Bang Riddim came out? From in the mid-60s. I think [it is a] Toots Hibbert hit song, and it is being sampled today simply bcuz it still has its own identity,” Bounty Killer said on Instagram recently.

He then advised the younger acts to learn the history of dancehall.

Bounty Killer said: “We be listening too much trap crap and rap on BET/MTV. Unuh better go resort to YouTube and go learn the history, bcuz can anyone of these new riddims and the fine voice singjay up inna nose nasal thing cross internationally?”

Many of his followers agreed, stating that authentic dancehall rhythms need drum and bass.

However, dancehall artiste Xyclone had a rebuttal.

“Every era has their own sound and identity though. And five years from now the music will change again… Burna Boy song Destiny did the same to Blak Ryno song on his album, and it’s new generation dancehall,” he said.