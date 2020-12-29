LeBron James is AP’s male athlete of the year

LeBron James has been named The Associated

Press’ Male Athlete of the Year for a fourth time.

The accolade comes in part to James’ on-court performance but also his activities outside the sport which helped to bring attention to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In 2020, James earned his fourth NBA championship title and also a fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy, which solidified his place among the greatest basketballers ever.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ final win also meant that James became the first player to be a NBA Finals MVP for three different franchises.

He told AP, “I still know what I do on the floor and obviously, I give everything to the game. But I can make a greater impact off the floor right now, more than I can on the floor. And I want to continue to inspire people with the way I play the game of basketball. But there’s so many more things that I can do off the floor to help cultivate people, inspire people, bring people together, empower them.”