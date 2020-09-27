LeBron James leads Lakers to first NBA Final in a decade

LeBron James leads Lakers to first NBA Final in a decadeSunday, September 27, 2020
|
LeBron James is on his way to a 10th
NBA Final following the Los Angeles Lakers’ defeat of the Denver Nuggets last
evening (September 26).
The Lakers defeated the Nuggets 117-107 to take the Western Conference finals in five games.
James scored 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists as he led the team to its 32nd final, and the first in a decade.
Regarding the win, James said “For us as a franchise, I’m extremely proud to be a part of this franchise getting back to where it belongs and that’s playing for championships and competing for championships, representing the Western Conference this year in the championships. So, this is what I came here for.”
The Lakers haven’t played for the title since beating the Celtics in 2010 for the last of their 16 championships.
The team will now wait to see if it plays the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics who are contesting the Eastern Conference final.
