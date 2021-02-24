LeBron James, Naomi Osaka among shortlists of Laureus World Sport Awards

LeBron James, Naomi Osaka among shortlists of Laureus World Sport AwardsWednesday, February 24, 2021
|
LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and Lewis Hamilton are included among the shortlists for Laureus World Sport Awards.
James, who was part of the Los Angeles Lakers’s NBA title journey last year, is nominated for the Sportsman of the Year Award.
He will face Formula One driver Hamilton who shared the award with Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi last year.
Osaka, who won the Breakthrough Award at the last staging is nominated for the women’s equivalent.
See the full shortlists for the 2021 Laureus World Sport Awards below:
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award
Joshua Cheptegei, Armand Duplantis, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James, Robert Lewandowski, Rafael Nadal.
Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award
Anna van der Breggen, Federica Brignone, Brigid Kosgei, Naomi Osaka, Wendie Renard, Breanna Stewart.
Laureus World Team of the Year Award
Argentina Men’s Rugby Team, Bayern Munich, Kansas City Chiefs, Liverpool Football Club, Los Angeles Lakers, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award
Ansu Fati, Patrick Mahomes, Joan Mir, Tadej Pogacar, Iga Swiatek, Dominic Thiem.
Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award
Daniel Bard, Kento Momota, Alex Morgan, Max Parrot, Mikaela Shiffrin, Alex Smith.
