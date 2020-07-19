LeBron James rookie card sold for US$1.8m

A rookie card by

NBA star LeBron James has sold for US$1.8 million at auction.

The rare trading card from James’ rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers is one of only 23 made and was sold by Goldin Auctions yesterday.

The card is signed by James and features a patch from one of his jerseys. The card was also certified 9.5, for “Gem Mint condition”, according to Goldin. Bidding started at US$150,000.

“The incomparable superstar has penned a vivid blue ink signature on the obverse of this ultra-premium collectible,” Goldin Auctions said in the item’s description. “Its cardfront presentation also incorporates an exceptional, tri-color James-worn jersey patch relic.”

James was the first pick in the 2003 NBA draft and has gone on to become a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP.