LeBron James to release surprise Christmas sneaker

LeBron James

will release a Christmas-themed sneaker next week.

The Los Angeles Lakers star made the surprise announcement ahead of the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks yesterday.

James hit the floor wearing the X-Mas in LA colourway of the Nike LeBron 18 sneakers, which comprises a traditional red-based look with subtle green and metallic gold accents. The “snow” speckled midsole is reminiscent of Christmas LeBron releases of the past and LeBron-inspired ornaments adorn the insoles. Icy blue-tinted translucent soles cap off the festive look.

James’ kicks will drop on December 30 and retail for US$225.