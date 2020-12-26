LeBron James to release surprise Christmas sneaker

LeBron James to release surprise Christmas sneakerSaturday, December 26, 2020
|
LeBron James
will release a Christmas-themed sneaker next week.
The Los Angeles Lakers star made the surprise announcement ahead of the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks yesterday.
James hit the floor wearing the X-Mas in LA colourway of the Nike LeBron 18 sneakers, which comprises a traditional red-based look with subtle green and metallic gold accents. The “snow” speckled midsole is reminiscent of Christmas LeBron releases of the past and LeBron-inspired ornaments adorn the insoles. Icy blue-tinted translucent soles cap off the festive look.
James’ kicks will drop on December 30 and retail for US$225.
