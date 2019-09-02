Lebron wants to trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’Monday, September 02, 2019
Basketball star LeBron James has decided to trademark his popular phrase, ‘Taco Tuesday’.
The LA Lakers star and his lawyers recently filed a trademark request for the phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’ through his company, LBJ Trademarks. According to the application, James wants to trademark the phrase for advertising and marketing services. That includes traditional and social media.
For James, ‘Tacos Tuesday’ is a time he spends with his family bonding over tacos. The night is usually spent with his wife, Savannah James, and his children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri James. ‘Taco Tuesday’ in the James’ house has gotten very popular on social media; so much so that other American celebrities have begun to host their own ‘Taco Tuesday’.
