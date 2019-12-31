Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry pulls a double on Billboard Top 10 chart

At 83 years old, Jamaican producer and singer

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry continues to outsell his dancehall counterparts on the

Billboard Reggae Albums chart. This week, he has not one, but two albums

inside the top 10.

At No. 3 is his recent chart-topper Heavy Rain. The No. 4 spot is occupied by Rainford, a nine-track album that was released May 31 by On-U Sound Records. Rainford had initially peaked at No. 2 on the chart on June 14.

Perry now has a total of 16 entries which have charted on the Billboard Reggae Albums tally – 14 of those have hit the top 10.

For the 14th non-consecutive week, World On Fire by Stick Figure is the top-selling reggae title in the United States. It is the overall top-selling album of 2019.

Dancehall artiste Popcaan makes his debut on rapper Drake’s OVO label with Vanguish, a 10-track set which debuts at No. 2.

Everyday Life, Everyday People by Slightly Stoopid, which peaked at No 1 in July 2018, re-enters the chart at No. 7, while VP Records’ Various Artistes compilation Reggage Gold 2019 jumps back in at No. 10.

This week’s Billboard Reggae Albums Top 10 chart.

1. World On Fire – Stick Figure

2. Vanquish – Popcaan

3. Heavy Rain – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

4. Rainford – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

5. Local Motion – Pepper

6. Strictly The Best Vol 60 – Various Artistes

7. Everyday Life, Everyday People – Slightly Stoopid

8. Ways Of The World – The Movement

9. Mass Manipulation – Steel Pulse

10. Reggae Gold 2019 – Various Artistes