Leftside releasing debut album on Friday

After more than 15 years as a recording artiste, dancehall artiste Leftside will drop his first album, Xcitement this Friday, August 14.

In an interview with Jamaica Observer, Leftside said he decided to put out his album after parting ways with a label that wasn’t working for him.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I decided to put out an album. I was signed to a label before and it was not a promising venture for me. The label wasn’t putting [out] the records, and I decided to just put out some music after parting ways with the label.”

The 18-track set is to be distributed by ONErpm, and features collaborations with Konshens, Sean Paul, ARii Lopez, Lia Caribe, Mink Jo and Vanzo.

“The album has street music, songs about relationships, girl songs, and party songs. A lot of the songs I had before, but I am always thinking ten years ahead when I’m recording. We added some newer songs and try to stay creative,” he said.

Born Craig Parks, Leftside is the son of legendary bass player Lloyd Parks. He started out as a musician, playing the drums and keyboard before evolving into music production. He shared how he has evolved creatively over the past few years.

“The travelling overseas has helped me. I go to some countries that inspired me to change the sound, while sticking to the core dancehall. However I kinda changed the sound for mass appeal, to have relevance worldwide,” he said.

Genres including Latin and moombahton are among those which have influenced some of Leftside’s work.

Known for hits including Back it Up (featuring Sean Paul), Bubble, Clap Dat, and Tuck In Yuh Belly featuring Esco, Leftside said having hit songs ensure career longevity.

“At the end of the day, I will always be attracted to getting a hit. Hit song is what will always give you longevity. You can tour for years from just having one hit song,” said Leftside.

The first single from the album titled Dem Nuh Ready Yet, featuring Sean Paul, was released last Friday.