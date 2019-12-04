Leftside shoots music video for ‘We Nuh Give A’Wednesday, December 04, 2019
|
Best known
for his catchy hit single Phat P*n*nni, dancehall recording artiste and
producer Craig Parks, more popularly known as Leftside, recently shot a music
video for his latest single, We Nuh Give A.
The video, which was directed by Chris ‘Icey Jace’ Campbell, features cameo appearances from several dancehall heavyweights, including Sean Paul and the ‘energy god’ himself Elephant Man. It was shot on location at Downsound Recording Studios.
It is expected that the video will be released ahead of the Christmas holiday. The video comes after the entertainer recently released another track called Loud that has been getting much rotation on local and international radio.
