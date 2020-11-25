Legendary footballer Diego Maradona dies after cardiac arrest

Legendary footballer Diego Maradona has

died. He was 60.

Reports are that the former Argentina World Cup winner passed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Maradona was recently released from hospital in Buenos Aires where he underwent brain surgery.

He had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain in early November.

Maradona felt ill October 30 while coaching first-division team Gimnasia y Esgrima. He had left before the end of the first half, raising questions about his health.