Leon Bailey lands $120 million Benz in the island

Leon Bailey lands $120 million Benz in the islandMonday, July 29, 2019
|
Leon Baileyâ€™s customised Benz Brabus coupe is the latest luxury car turning heads on the island.
The footballer, who plays for Bayern Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga, shelled out the estimated equivalent of J$120 million to purchase, customise and import the vehicle.
Bailey posted a photo of his 800 horsepower machine on his Instagram page with the line, â€œMan neva born innaÂ luxury, a just hard work and Father God.â€
His adopted father and boss of Phoenix Football Academy, Craig Butler, gave Buzz Caribbean a tour of the vehicle recently.
