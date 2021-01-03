Leon Bailey sends heart-warming birthday tribute to girlfriend, Stephanie Hope

Football star Leon Bailey has much to

celebrate.

Following the christening of his son, Leo Cristiano, the Bayer Leverkusen star posted a sweet birthday message to his girlfriend, Stephanie Hope, yesterday, just 24 hours after they celebrated their anniversary.

Bailey wrote, ‘There is so much to celebrate, yesterday was our anniversary, we made it into a whole nea year and today is your birthday. I just wanna say you’re a superhero to this family, thank you for being such an amazing mother to our little Leo, thank you for always bringing out the best in me and most importantly than you for always being you.”

He finished the heartfelt caption with, “Happy birthday, my love”.