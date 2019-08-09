Leslie Jones bans Donald Trump from Netflix special

Leslie Jones bans Donald Trump from Netflix specialFriday, August 09, 2019
|
Leslie Jones will film her Netflix special in Washington D.C. but has banned its most famous resident, President Donald Trump, from attending.
The Ghostbusters actress is to host her first Netflix stand-up special in Washington D.C. and though she thinks the city has “one of the best comic crowds”, she doesn’t want its most famous resident to be in the crowd.
Asked by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel if she’d invite the US leader and his family to the show, she said, “Hell, no!”
Addressing the president directly, she added: “I hope you show up so I can talk bad about your ass! Don’t you show up. You are banned. Period. You are banned from my life.”
The 51-year-old star is thrilled to be going back to her stand-up roots. Leslie is currently coming up with titles for the show, which will launch globally on Netflix in 2020.
