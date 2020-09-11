“Let’s settle this” : Shenseea addresses autotune rumours

It seems all those autotune rumours arenâ€™t sitting well with Shenseea.

Following the release of Lighter, a collaboration with reggae artiste Taurus Riley, many listeners commented on the fact that the song just sounded tooâ€¦good?

Thatâ€™s right, they thought the notes being hit by the â€˜Princess of dancehallâ€™ were just beyond her reach.

Well, the Sure Sure singer didnâ€™t take too kindly to the social media jabs and questions surrounding her talent and sought to put all doubts to rest.

View this post on Instagram #LighterChallenge Hit da note and tag me Ÿ‰ @tarrusrileyja @rvssian @romeichentertainmentA post shared by Ÿ‰ SHENYENG Ÿ‰ (@shenseea) on Sep 10, 2020 at 4:34pm PDT

Shenseea shared a clip of herself lip syncing along to the hit track before the music cuts and she said â€œAlright, letâ€™s settle this, shall we?â€

Singing acapella, Shenseea belted the notes of the songâ€™s chorus, high notes and all, andâ€¦it was almost as good as the studio version.

The singer ended the minute-long clip with a challenge for her followers to share their renditions of the song.

â€œCalling all a mi singers dem, hit this note, post it on Instagram and tag me so I can repost you guys.â€

And proving that sheâ€™s not taking herself too seriously, Shenseea threw in a hilarious bit of yodeling at the end.

So what do you think BUZZ fam, did Shenseea convince you!