“Let’s settle this” : Shenseea addresses autotune rumours

“Let’s settle this” : Shenseea addresses autotune rumoursFriday, September 11, 2020
It seems all those autotune rumours arenâ€™t sitting well with Shenseea.
Following the release of Lighter, a collaboration with reggae artiste Taurus Riley, many listeners commented on the fact that the song just sounded tooâ€¦good?
Thatâ€™s right, they thought the notes being hit by the â€˜Princess of dancehallâ€™ were just beyond her reach.
Well, the Sure Sure singer didnâ€™t take too kindly to the social media jabs and questions surrounding her talent and sought to put all doubts to rest.
Shenseea shared a clip of herself lip syncing along to the hit track before the music cuts and she said â€œAlright, letâ€™s settle this, shall we?â€
Singing acapella, Shenseea belted the notes of the songâ€™s chorus, high notes and all, andâ€¦it was almost as good as the studio version.
The singer ended the minute-long clip with a challenge for her followers to share their renditions of the song.
â€œCalling all a mi singers dem, hit this note, post it on Instagram and tag me so I can repost you guys.â€
And proving that sheâ€™s not taking herself too seriously, Shenseea threw in a hilarious bit of yodeling at the end.
So what do you think BUZZ fam, did Shenseea convince you!
