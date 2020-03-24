LG V60: Sleeping giant with a dual screen

LG is back with another killer flagship crammed with the latest hardware. But will the LG V60 ThinQ 5G be enough to woo customers away from more dominant brands?

LG is one brand that’s sometimes overlooked in the sea of smartphones. The company has been steadily producing excellent Android devices. Their latest flagship brings the classic LG flare packed with modern specs.

Enter the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. Yes, the name is absurd, but its unique features more than atone for the silly moniker.

On the front, there’s a massive 6.8-inch, OLED, FHD+ display. Their “Cinematic FullVision Display” has a 2460 x 1080 resolution and LG went with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is mostly uninterrupted save for a tiny display notch in the upper-centre of the screen. Sadly, the screen isn’t a 120Hz high refresh rate panel. Users will have to make do with 60Hz.

LG V-series phones are known for providing stellar camera experiences, and the V60 mostly follows that trend. The primary shooter is a 64MP camera coupled with a 13MP wide-angle camera. There’s no telephoto camera though, but portrait photos should look okay thanks to the included time of flight sensor. On the front, there’s a 10MP, f/1.9 selfie camera.

The V60 shoots 8K video, much like the S20 trio. More interestingly, LG added an ASMR mode for when you want to zone in on specific “sounds”. There’s also Voice Bokeh mode that supposedly focusses the phone’s four mics so you can hear voices over other ambient sounds.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is the chipset of choice for the V60. It will undoubtedly provide ample processing and graphics power for the enormous screen and Android 10.

LG paired the modern chipset with 8GB Ram and 128GB of storage. It would have been nice to see at least 12GB RAM, but 8GB should be enough to run your day to day apps. Thankfully, the LG V60 has a microSD card slot so users can get up to 2TB of additional storage.

There’s a headphone jack onboard. LG is one of the last brands to don the 3.5mm headphone jack, and for a good reason. The company has consistently included high-quality DACs (Digital-to-Analogue Converter) in their smartphones. DACs convert your digital music to a signal your headphones understand. If you have a crappy DAC, your music will sound equally bad. The V60 includes a 32-Bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The result should be more vibrant wired audio compared to the average smartphone.

The most significant feature of the LG V60 isn’t included in the box. LG created an optional Dual Screen case for the V60, much like the one on the LG G8X. The LG Dual Screen essentially doubles the display real estate. The display matches the V60 screen precisely and has various modes that improve productivity and entertainment.

LG Game Pad mode lets you use the second screen as a controller when playing games, totally freeing the main display. You can also use the Smart Keyboard feature to turn your phone into a miniature laptop. Additionally, you can open two apps and set them side by side for ultimate smartphone multitasking.

LG packed a considerable 5,000mAh battery into the V60 just in case you decide to get that Dual Screen accessory.

The best part of the whole deal is the price. For only US$799, you can have the LG V60 ThinQ 5G on its own. The V60 and Dual Screen bundle are only US$899.

The LG V60 is an excellent alternative to the Apple and Samsung devices dominating the market. LG had better sell lots of these devices as the company had lacklustre sales for most of 2019. Hopefully, the features and the Dual Screen case pulls some customers over to LG.