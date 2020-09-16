‘Lighter’ puts Shenseea and Tarrus Riley at number 1 on iTunes Reggae Chart

With

millions of views on YouTube, it seems thereâ€™s no stopping Shenseea and Tarrus

Rileyâ€™s Lighter, which is now at the top of the iTunes Reggae Chart.

Tarrus Riley and Shenseea are making waves with Lighter.

The song, which appears on Tarrus Rileyâ€™s Healing album, is now number one on the chart, ahead of Bob Marley and the Wailersâ€™ Three Little Birds at number two and Toots and the Maytalsâ€™ Pressure Drop at number three.

In addition, Lighter has been the most played song in several Caribbean islands, including Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis and Dominica.

And Shenseea is extremely grateful for the support.

â€œGod is Great Ÿ™Ÿ½ #1 on Reggae iTunes Chartâ€¦..most played song in Cayman, Dominica, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Antigua, Barbados big up ShenYeng Everyweh ya man Ÿ‰ DROP YA FLAG anywhere u at,â€ she said on Instagram on Tuesday.

Tarrus Riley is also happy, simply saying: â€œJAHJAHŸ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½..Thank U ŸŒâ€

Lighter has been making quite a few moves since the music video was released on September 6, receiving more than 5.3 million views on YouTube. Many people from around the world have also participated in the #LighterChallenge.