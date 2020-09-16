‘Lighter’ puts Shenseea and Tarrus Riley at number 1 on iTunes Reggae Chart

‘Lighter’ puts Shenseea and Tarrus Riley at number 1 on iTunes Reggae ChartWednesday, September 16, 2020
|
With
millions of views on YouTube, it seems thereâ€™s no stopping Shenseea and Tarrus
Rileyâ€™s Lighter, which is now at the top of the iTunes Reggae Chart.
Tarrus Riley and Shenseea are making waves with Lighter.
The song, which appears on Tarrus Rileyâ€™s Healing album, is now number one on the chart, ahead of Bob Marley and the Wailersâ€™ Three Little Birds at number two and Toots and the Maytalsâ€™ Pressure Drop at number three.
In addition, Lighter has been the most played song in several Caribbean islands, including Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis and Dominica.
And Shenseea is extremely grateful for the support.
â€œGod is Great Ÿ™Ÿ½ #1 on Reggae iTunes Chartâ€¦..most played song in Cayman, Dominica, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Antigua, Barbados big up ShenYeng Everyweh ya man Ÿ‰ DROP YA FLAG anywhere u at,â€ she said on Instagram on Tuesday.
Tarrus Riley is also happy, simply saying: â€œJAHJAHŸ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½..Thank U ŸŒâ€
- â€œIâ€™m Shenseea, in my mindâ€: Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin deliver on #LighterChallenge
- Tessanne has entered the chat: Singer effortlessly stuns in #LighterChallenge
Lighter has been making quite a few moves since the music video was released on September 6, receiving more than 5.3 million views on YouTube. Many people from around the world have also participated in the #LighterChallenge.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy