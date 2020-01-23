â€˜Lightningâ€™ leading name ideas for â€˜Baby Boltâ€™Thursday, January 23, 2020
|
Jamaicaâ€™s sprint heir-apparent already has some interesting name ideas lined up, as social media brims with excitement at Usain Boltâ€™s announcement of longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennettâ€™s pregnancy.
Obviously, the couple has the final say in the naming of their child, but will that stop Jamaicans from offering their ideas? Never.
For many, Kasi is literally carrying the hopes and dreams of an entire nation, and theyâ€™ll be damned if they chose any â€˜regularâ€™ name for â€˜baby Boltâ€™.
Leading the pack is Lightning, a nickname that is often used to embody the worldâ€™s fastest man.
BUZZ presents the top seven picks of possible names for â€˜Baby Boltâ€™:
1. Lightning Bolt
2. Dash Bolt
3. Flash Bolt
4. St. Leo Bolt
5. Kasi + Usain = Kasain Bolt
6. Olympia RosÃ©?
7. Kasia Beijing Bolt
Well, BUZZ fam? How are we feeling about these name ideas? Do you find any appealing? What are your suggestions?
Sound off in the comments section!
