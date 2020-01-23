â€˜Lightningâ€™ leading name ideas for â€˜Baby Boltâ€™

Jamaicaâ€™s sprint heir-apparent already has some interesting name ideas lined up, as social media brims with excitement at Usain Boltâ€™s announcement of longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennettâ€™s pregnancy.

Thank you so much for all the well wishes and beautiful messages! Iâ€™d love to thank you all individually so hopefully I can get to it at some point today. We see all the love and are beyond blessed and grateful. â€” Burner . Account (@kasi__b) Bless up to our little oneâ€™s extended aunties and uncles ðŸ’›January 23, 2020

Obviously, the couple has the final say in the naming of their child, but will that stop Jamaicans from offering their ideas? Never.

Usain and Kasi a have baby and it feel like Jamaica a have a baby ðŸ˜‚â€” Unfriendly Black Hottie. (@BellaGreenleaf) Me glad me come out fi see dis.January 23, 2020

Thank you, Kasi, for carrying Jamaicaâ€™s child. â€” beel the bub (@DavidEatsViagra) https://t.co/MhfmIIaWsQJanuary 23, 2020

For many, Kasi is literally carrying the hopes and dreams of an entire nation, and theyâ€™ll be damned if they chose any â€˜regularâ€™ name for â€˜baby Boltâ€™.

Kasi & Usain should just do something crazy & name their child, Lyt Nin Bolt . Pretty unisex.â€” s (@jahknoras) January 23, 2020

Leading the pack is Lightning, a nickname that is often used to embody the worldâ€™s fastest man.

The name has to be Lightening â€” Chantalle (@chantipantzi) https://t.co/yPG4uqcSQJJanuary 23, 2020

BUZZ presents the top seven picks of possible names for â€˜Baby Boltâ€™:

1. Lightning Bolt

2. Dash Bolt

3. Flash Bolt

4. St. Leo Bolt

5. Kasi + Usain = Kasain Bolt

6. Olympia RosÃ©?

7. Kasia Beijing Bolt

Well, BUZZ fam? How are we feeling about these name ideas? Do you find any appealing? What are your suggestions?

Sound off in the comments section!