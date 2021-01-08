Like father, like son: Teejay’s son spits lyrics in video

Like father, like son: Teejay’s son spits lyrics in videoFriday, January 08, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Teejay is definitely a role model for his son. And recently we got to witness just how much the two are alike in an adorable video posted on the Uptop Bossâ€™s Instagram.
The two appeared to be on the set on a music video, and at first glance,it would appear that Teejayâ€™s son, Nathaniel is the star as he sings his fatherâ€™s song confidently word for word to the camera.
Teejay, obviously impressed with his son, posted the video to his Instagram with the caption; This kid, guide him God.â€
The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for the relationship between the two.
â€œKnowing his daddy lyrics word for word is a whole mood â¤ï¸,â€ one fan commented.
â€œSwear think a him a do d video shoot innuh Ÿ˜‚,:â€ another said.
â€œThis show say him deh round him dad aloot,â€ someone added.
