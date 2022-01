Like father, like son: Teejay’s son spits lyrics in video

Dancehall artiste Teejay is definitely a role model for his son. And recently we got to witness just how much the two are alike in an adorable video posted on the Uptop Boss’s Instagram.

The two appeared to be on the set on a music video, and at first glance,it would appear that Teejay’s son, Nathaniel is the star as he sings his father’s song confidently word for word to the camera.

Teejay, obviously impressed with his son, posted the video to his Instagram with the caption; This kid, guide him God.â€

The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for the relationship between the two.

“Knowing his daddy lyrics word for word is a whole mood â¤ï¸,†one fan commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timoy Jones (@uptopboss_official)

“Swear think a him a do d video shoot innuh Ÿ˜‚,:†another said.

“This show say him deh round him dad aloot,†someone added.