Like father, like son: Teejay’s son spits lyrics in video

Dancehall artiste Teejay is definitely a role model for his son. And recently we got to witness just how much the two are alike in an adorable video posted on the Uptop Bossâ€™s Instagram.

The two appeared to be on the set on a music video, and at first glance,it would appear that Teejayâ€™s son, Nathaniel is the star as he sings his fatherâ€™s song confidently word for word to the camera.

Teejay, obviously impressed with his son, posted the video to his Instagram with the caption; This kid, guide him God.â€

The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for the relationship between the two.

â€œKnowing his daddy lyrics word for word is a whole mood â¤ï¸,â€ one fan commented.

â€œSwear think a him a do d video shoot innuh Ÿ˜‚,:â€ another said.

â€œThis show say him deh round him dad aloot,â€ someone added.