Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend arrested in Jamaica after gun find

Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend arrested in Jamaica after gun findMonday, September 27, 2021
|
Lil Baby’s most recent ex-girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves, was arrested in Jamaica on Monday (September 27).
Cheaves, also known as Jayda Wayda, and members of her entourage arrested after they were found in possession of two 9mm pistols.
Reports are that Cheaves, brought the firearms into the country when they arrived on their private jet over the weekend,
“These weapons are licensed to the persons in question in their home countries, but not in Jamaica,” disclosed a senior Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) source.
“The two individuals are currently being interviewed by the St James police in the presence of their attorneys,” the source added.
Cheaves and a member of her entourage are booked to appear in the Western Regional Court on Wednesday.
The YouTube celeb and her team arrived in Jamaica last Thursday to celebrate her 24th birthday.
