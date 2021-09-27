Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend celebrates b-day in Jamaica

Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend celebrates b-day in JamaicaMonday, September 27, 2021
|
Lil Baby’s most recent ex-girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves, has been spotted in Jamaica.
Cheaves arrived in the island over the weekend to celebrate her 24th birthday.
From her mode of transportation – a private jet- to her stop ins at attractions across the island, Cheaves has been documenting her visit to the island.
“Jamaica here they come,” said Cheaves on Instagram, the platform she’s been using to document her trip.
Following her arrival in the island, she shared that she was staying at a villa and not a hotel.
“This house is so nice, ” she said as she shared a quick run through of her accommodation with her fans.
Cheaves went on to fill her IG feed, with pics and videos of her getting turned up on the island.
Most notably Cheaves was seen getting a Jamaica-famous massage while rafting on the Northern end of the island.
Cheaves is a YouTuber, who rose to fame after having a baby with American rapper Lil Baby.
On February 18, 2019, she gave birth to their son, Loyal.
