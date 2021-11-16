Lil Nas X chosen as one of GQ’s Men of the Year

Lil Nas X is now a GQ cover model. According to American men’s fashion and style magazine, the Grammy-winning rapper has joined “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, as their 2021 Men of the Year cover stars. GQ unveiled all three covers Monday.

In an article published on GQ’s website Monday, Lil Nas X, is described as “someone who conjures chaos and uses it to command our attention” as he spoke about the evolution of rap music and the part he played in the shift in tide.

Lil Nas X, rose to fame with the release of his 2019 country rap single, “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. The song achieved the Recording Industry Association of America’s diamond certification and reached 14-times platinum status in the US, the most for a single in the association’s history.

That same year, in a tweet, the rapper publicly declared that he was gay. Two years later, the music star shared a letter he wrote to his younger self about coming out as gay, writing, “I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

He is still a firm believer in the latter He told GQ interview, Lil Nas X shared that a decade from now, there will be even more gay people in the music industry.

“I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts. Because change is happening,” he shared. “There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”

The entertainer told GQ that he wants to help normalise ‘faggotery’. For him, the latter “looks like a little boy asking his parents at eight years old, can he get some nail polish or try something, and it’s not even a question. It looks like two guys kissing during a performance and there not being anything crazy on Twitter about it the next day.”

“It looks like a little boy who doesn’t want to play f**king football and hang with the girls, and that just being a normal thing. Just letting people exist. Like, that’s gay as f**k,” he continued.

Since rising to stardom two years ago, the rapper has remained in the spotlight, seemingly breaking the internet with this queer-themed music videos and bold lyrics. His debut album, “Montero,” which he released in September, opened at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart, following Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy.”