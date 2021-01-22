Lil Wayne, Kodak Black thank Trump for pardons

Lil Wayne, Kodak Black thank Trump for pardonsFriday, January 22, 2021
Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black have expressed their gratitude to former US President Donald Trump for pardoning them.
“I want to thank President Trump for recognising that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!” Weezy tweeted on Wednesday (Jan. 21) while signing off with his legal name.
Meanwhile Kodak Black thanked Trump for being committed to prison reform.
“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love,” he wrote on Thursday, later tagging Dan Scavino, the former White House deputy chief of staff for communications and director of social media under the Trump administration. “It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.” he tweeted.
Wayne was facing up to 10 years on a federal gun charge after he was found in possession of one while on his private plane. Black was also up on federal weapons charges, having already been sentenced for 46 months after he admitted to lying on background checks.
