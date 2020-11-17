Lil Wayne facing 10 years behind bars for gun offence

Lil

Wayne was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Florida

today (November 17).

The charge is federal offence and means the rapper could be facing up to 10 years in prison.

Court documents reveal that Weezy had a gun and ammunition on him on December 23, even while knowing he had prior felony.

The Associated Press reports that Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Carter, acknowledged owning the gold-plated handgun after it was found in his luggage following a search upon arrival in Miami on a private plane.

He reportedly told investigators the firearm was a Fatherâ€™s Day gift.