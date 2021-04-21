Lil Wayne is reportedly married

Lil Wayne is reportedly marriedWednesday, April 21, 2021
|
Rapper Lil Wayne is now a married man!
He excitedly shared the news on Twitter where he declared that he was the â€œhappiest man alive!â€.
â€œHappiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters,â€ he tweeted.
And although he didnâ€™t share any wedding photos or even tag his wife, plus size model Denise Bidot, give it time!
Wayne recently rekindled hisÂ relationship with Denise after they split earlier this year. Just last week, he shared a short video of his girlfriend on the beach sitting beside a heart drawn in the sand with both their names in the middle of it. â€œLetâ€™s spell our names in the sand and draw a heart around it,â€ he raps.
Naturally, Twitter lit up with the news.
Here are some of the reactions.
Congratulations to the couple!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy