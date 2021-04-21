Lil Wayne is reportedly married

Rapper Lil Wayne is now a married man!

He excitedly shared the news on Twitter where he declared that he was the â€œhappiest man alive!â€.

â€œHappiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters,â€ he tweeted.

And although he didnâ€™t share any wedding photos or even tag his wife, plus size model Denise Bidot, give it time!

Wayne recently rekindled hisÂ relationship with Denise after they split earlier this year. Just last week, he shared a short video of his girlfriend on the beach sitting beside a heart drawn in the sand with both their names in the middle of it. â€œLetâ€™s spell our names in the sand and draw a heart around it,â€ he raps.

Naturally, Twitter lit up with the news.

Here are some of the reactions.

lil wayne getting married on 420 is so lil wayne.â€” Jordanna Rosen (@jorrdrosen) April 20, 2021

lil Wayne waited til he was on his last Loc to get married Ÿ˜­â€” Anna Nicole Smith (@_5am__) April 20, 2021

Lil Wayne is married, Nicki Minaj is married. waiting on Drake Ÿ˜­â€” jared Ÿ (@weezyffacts) April 21, 2021

How the hell Lil Wayne get married and Iâ€™m still single Ÿ¤¦Ÿ¾â€â™€ï¸â€” BluebellŸš€â£ï¸ (@baby_blue22) April 21, 2021

Congratulations to the couple!