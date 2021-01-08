Lil Wayne reportedly to be pardoned by Donald Trump

Oh, so it looks like rapper Lil Wayne had a very valid reason for his support of US President Donald Trump in the November 2020 elections.

If you remember BUZZ fam, the rapper sparked controversy when he posted a photo of himself meeting Trump, praising the president for his work on criminal justice reform only days before the US election.

Sharing a photo of the two of them on Twitter, Wayne wrote he “had a great meeting” with the president.

Fans definitely did not see that coming, but now it looks like Lil Wayne knew exactly why he was getting snug with the president.

According to Bloomberg, the rapper is on the list of people that Trump is considering pardoning in his final days in office. Trump will reportedly announce these pardons on Jan. 19, his final day as president.

In November, Lil Wayne was charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon after a gold-plated handgun was found on the private plane he was using to travel from Los Angeles to Miami in December 2019. He pleaded guilty the following month and his legal team seeking a sentence between 12 to 18 months. Prosecutors, however, are pushing for a starting point of 15 months.

Well if anyone is waiting for Trump’s final day in office, we know for sure now, it’s Lil Wayne.