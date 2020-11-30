Lil Wayne stands by Trump in ‘Life is Good’Monday, November 30, 2020
|
Rapper
Lil Wayne continues to show his support for outgoing US President Donald Trump,
who was unsuccessful in his bid for re-election on November 3.
The rapper, who previously caught the ire of some in the African-American community for his visit to the White House days before the election, has now dropped the president’s name in his latest rhyme.
Weezy in Life is Good a remake to a hit of the same name recorded by Future and Drake drops Trump’s name as he talks about his taxes.
Workin’ on my demons/ that’s beautiful Bae off that Reisling/ she’s super loose I’m smoking, she says pass it/ she’s doing too much. Haven’t done my taxes, f–ing with Trump,” raps Wayne.
Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter III, was recently indicted by the US Department of Justice on gun charges. If convicted he could face up to 10 years imprisonment.
