A Lila Ike and H.E.R. collab? We’re ready for it!Saturday, September 12, 2020
|
Big things might
soon be popping for Jamaican singer Lila Ike, as it seems she might be doing a
collaboration with popular American singer H.E.R.
On Friday, both Lila and H.E.R. shared photos showing them posing in a studio. Lila shared two pictures on her Instagram feed, and H.E.R. shared a photo in her Instagram story.
There was no caption for Lila’s post, but that didn’t stop fans from ‘going off’ about a possible collaboration between the two singers.
“Now me ears dem nah guh melt off,” said one social media user.
“This is a combo that we didn’t know we needed,” added another.
Another person said: “I’m here for all this magic y’all gonna make.”
Other Jamaican entertainers were also excited. “KALLAB of the yearrrrrrrr,” Naomi Cowan said. Protoje joined in, saying: “hiTsyang.”
We don’t what Lila and H.E.R. are up to, but we are hella sure it will be something worth listening to.
