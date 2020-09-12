A Lila Ike and H.E.R. collab? We’re ready for it!

Big things might

soon be popping for Jamaican singer Lila Ike, as it seems she might be doing a

collaboration with popular American singer H.E.R.

On Friday, both Lila and H.E.R. shared photos showing them posing in a studio. Lila shared two pictures on her Instagram feed, and H.E.R. shared a photo in her Instagram story.

There was no caption for Lila’s post, but that didn’t stop fans from ‘going off’ about a possible collaboration between the two singers.

“Now me ears dem nah guh melt off,” said one social media user.

“This is a combo that we didn’t know we needed,” added another.

Another person said: “I’m here for all this magic y’all gonna make.”

Other Jamaican entertainers were also excited. “KALLAB of the yearrrrrrrr,” Naomi Cowan said. Protoje joined in, saying: “hiTsyang.”

We don’t what Lila and H.E.R. are up to, but we are hella sure it will be something worth listening to.