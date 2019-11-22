Lila Iké blasting the Sound System for Europe

Lila Iké blasting the Sound System for EuropeFriday, November 22, 2019
|
Reggae newcomer Lila Ilké is ending her 2019 in Europe for a Sound System Tour. This will be the 25-year-old’s second time in Europe for this year after she completed her Second Chance summer tour.
The Sound System tour started yesterday, November 21 through to December 4th. Iké will share her vocals in countries such as Belgium, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Italy, Germany and Spain.
The Where I’m Coming From singer shared a vlog of Day 1 of her tour with her impressive fanbase on Instagram today (Nov 22).
Iké will conclude her year-end engagements in Dubai on December 7th for a festival in collaboration with Puma Middle East. She will be joined by fellow reggae singers Sevana, Koffee and sound system Chromatic Live.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy