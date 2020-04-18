Lila Ike drops music video for reggaeton track I Spy

Lila Iké is serving reggaeton feels and summer fling vibes in her latest release I Spy.

Produced by Grammy award-winning producer Izy Beats, the track and visuals premiered Thursday. It sees the fro Queen delivering smooth, flirty falsettos about a potential boo thang. Iké recruits Danny Williams for the vintage-inspired visuals, which masterfully bridge the gap between country life (she was raised in Manchester) and the urban space, where she decided to pursue a music career a few years ago.

“I Spy, I Spy, that you see something you might like…” Iké sings throughout the chorus, as she shows variations of her sexy, from Tomboy vibes with baggy pants, hoops and chunky chains, to a red pant-suit which she rocks by a river bed.

Though she is accompanied by her real-life girl crew (In.Digg mate Sevana, Jaz Elise and Naomi Cowan), it’s not a case of the pretty, mean girl squad, and Iké invites her admirer to “come over if you really feel it”. She exercises her cool while cruising on a bike and kicking it with the kids in the park, a scene reminiscent of Koffee’s music video for Toast.

I Spy marks the first release from the Protoje-led In.Digg.Nation camp since announcing a deal with major recording imprint RCA on Monday.

“I Spy is a song I came up with while hanging out in Red Hills with Izy,” Iké told The Fader. “As soon as I heard the beat I knew I wanted it to be a song that was very inviting and has somewhat of a summer feel to it. I started humming the melody which manifested into the words ‘I spy, I spy’ and the rest of the song just flowed.”

The song will form part of her upcoming EP, The Experience, scheduled for release next month.