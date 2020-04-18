Lila Ike drops music video for reggaeton track I Spy

Lila Ike drops music video for reggaeton track I SpySaturday, April 18, 2020
|
Lila Iké is serving reggaeton feels and summer fling vibes in her latest release I Spy.
Produced by Grammy award-winning producer Izy Beats, the track and visuals premiered Thursday. It sees the fro Queen delivering smooth, flirty falsettos about a potential boo thang. Iké recruits Danny Williams for the vintage-inspired visuals, which masterfully bridge the gap between country life (she was raised in Manchester) and the urban space, where she decided to pursue a music career a few years ago.
“I Spy, I Spy, that you see something you might like…” Iké sings throughout the chorus, as she shows variations of her sexy, from Tomboy vibes with baggy pants, hoops and chunky chains, to a red pant-suit which she rocks by a river bed.
Though she is accompanied by her real-life girl crew (In.Digg mate Sevana, Jaz Elise and Naomi Cowan), it’s not a case of the pretty, mean girl squad, and Iké invites her admirer to “come over if you really feel it”. She exercises her cool while cruising on a bike and kicking it with the kids in the park, a scene reminiscent of Koffee’s music video for Toast.
I Spy marks the first release from the Protoje-led In.Digg.Nation camp since announcing a deal with major recording imprint RCA on Monday.
“I Spy is a song I came up with while hanging out in Red Hills with Izy,” Iké told The Fader. “As soon as I heard the beat I knew I wanted it to be a song that was very inviting and has somewhat of a summer feel to it. I started humming the melody which manifested into the words ‘I spy, I spy’ and the rest of the song just flowed.”
The song will form part of her upcoming EP, The Experience, scheduled for release next month.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy