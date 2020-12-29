Lila Iké hailed as one of 2020’s most interesting artistes

Lila Iké hailed as one of 2020’s most interesting artistesTuesday, December 29, 2020
Reggae artiste Lila Iké is ending 2020 on a high. Her song I Spy has been listed by Canadian-American magazine Vice as the 66th best song of the year. She’s been nominated for the Best Reggae Album and Best Reggae single in the
Spin hails the Indiggnation prodigy for creating her own space in reggae.
“With her haunting vocals and poignant lyrics, Jamaica native Lila Iké is among a new wave of talented women taking over the island. Rather than following reggae’s rigid blueprint, Iké fuses R&B, soul, jazz and dancehall with her admiration for conscious reggae greats like Garnett Silk and Sizzla.”
While her single I Spy is described by Vice as “a soft serenade” where Lila Iké “infuses contemporary reggae with refreshing elements of soul, hip-hop, and dancehall to craft songs that summon inner strength and solitude in equal measure.”
Lila Iké celebrated her accomplishments with her fans on her Instagram by sharing clips from each article and giving a shoutout to each publication.
