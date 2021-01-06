Lila Iké, Sevana and Tessellated to hit Jamaica Jazz and Blues stage

Lila Iké, Sevana and Tessellated to hit Jamaica Jazz and Blues stageWednesday, January 06, 2021
|
Three major reggae acts have been
confirmed for the virtual staging of Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival that will
be held later this month.
The latest announcements will see Sevana, Lila Iké and Tessellated take the stage on the event that runs from January 28 to 30.
The dates for the respective performers was not shared in the announcement.
The three join Richie Stephens, Jah9 and Jon Secada who were previously announced.
The renowned music festival, which has attracted the likes of Celine Dion, Mariah Carey and Maroon 5 over its storied run, returns after a five-year hiatus.
Event organiser, Adrian Allen of Steady Image Media Group which has licensed the event, told the Jamaica Observer last month, “Our broadcast won’t be your regular live stream. It will be engaging, immersive and interactive. Aside from the music component, we will be producing tourism-driven content. Our tagline says: ‘The Magic is Back’, we also want to show that Jamaica is open for business and we are welcoming visitors. There will also be various strategies leading up to the event to engage our audience.”
