Lila Ike shares sultry vocals with Europe

After a stellar performance at Reggae Sumfest in July, Jamaican entertainer Lila Ike made it her mission to thrill music lovers in Europe.

With her sultry presence and standout vocals, Lila began her first solo Summer European tour called ‘Where I’m Coming From’ in Antwerp, Belgium, at the ‘Sfinks Mixed Festival’ on July 25. She then moved on to ‘Hill Vibes Reggae Festival’ in Telfs, Austria, on the July 26. Lila’s later stopped in Germany at ‘Reggae in Wulf’ in Friedberg on July 27, before heading to ‘Bedehaus’ in Berlin on July 29.

View this post on Instagram ??????????????????????????????? @rototomsunsplash overwhelmed with joy to be able to experience this moment big respect to the #SOULREBELBAND who I met the night before a big up @jazzwad ? @marleydrummond ? @andre_solid ? @valerievybz ??? @ryanwbassist1990 bass ? we had only one evening to rehearse and they delivered amazingly #Whereimcomingfrom please continue to stream and share this song on all available platforms #Gratitudeisamust #Heightsbygreatmenreachandkept ?????????? @clarksoriginals weh unuh deh pon?A post shared by Lila Ike (@lilaike) on Aug 18, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

She continued with the high energy in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 1 at ‘Rote Fabrik’. She made a U-turn to Germany where she performed at the ‘Free and Easy Festival’ in Munich and ‘Reggae Jam Festival’ in Bersenbruck. Her summer European tour came to an end at ‘Rototom Sunsplash Festival’ in Benicassim, Spain, on August 16.

“@rototomsunsplash was the last show of my very first European tour and it’s been a blessing big thanks to uncle yellow @givethanksmusic @lornavbennett @indiggcollective for ensuring everything went well. I was very comfortable and well taken care of,” she said on Sunday. She also thanked Protoje for his mentorship, while stating that she is proud of fellow singer Sevana.

After leaving Europe, the Manchester-born singer will join Protoje and The Indiggnation in North America, where she will do shows in Georgia, California and Missouri.

— Story by Shania Hanchard