Lila Ike shares sultry vocals with Europe

Lila Ike shares sultry vocals with EuropeSunday, August 18, 2019
|
After a stellar performance at Reggae Sumfest in July, Jamaican entertainer Lila Ike made it her mission to thrill music lovers in Europe.
With her sultry presence and standout vocals, Lila began her first solo Summer European tour called ‘Where I’m Coming From’ in Antwerp, Belgium, at the ‘Sfinks Mixed Festival’ on July 25. She then moved on to ‘Hill Vibes Reggae Festival’ in Telfs, Austria, on the July 26. Lila’s later stopped in Germany at ‘Reggae in Wulf’ in Friedberg on July 27, before heading to ‘Bedehaus’ in Berlin on July 29.
She continued with the high energy in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 1 at ‘Rote Fabrik’. She made a U-turn to Germany where she performed at the ‘Free and Easy Festival’ in Munich and ‘Reggae Jam Festival’ in Bersenbruck. Her summer European tour came to an end at ‘Rototom Sunsplash Festival’ in Benicassim, Spain, on August 16.
“@rototomsunsplash was the last show of my very first European tour and it’s been a blessing big thanks to uncle yellow @givethanksmusic @lornavbennett @indiggcollective for ensuring everything went well. I was very comfortable and well taken care of,” she said on Sunday. She also thanked Protoje for his mentorship, while stating that she is proud of fellow singer Sevana.
After leaving Europe, the Manchester-born singer will join Protoje and The Indiggnation in North America, where she will do shows in Georgia, California and Missouri.
— Story by Shania Hanchard
