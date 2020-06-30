Lila IkÃ© teases visuals for â€˜Forget Meâ€™ music video

Lila IkÃ© teases visuals for â€˜Forget Meâ€™ music videoTuesday, June 30, 2020
Rising reggae songstress Lila IkÃ© is gearing up to release her third single Forget Me this week, and has teased the upcoming music video on Twitter.
The teaser, released on Tuesday (June 30), shows the singer and her love interest facing a rough patch as she remembers the lighter, happier moments of their relationship.
Judging from the thematic sequences, the music video will be true to the source material of Forget Me, the fifth single on IkÃ©â€™s debut album, The ExPerience.
â€œAll over the people dem man inna da one yaâ€¦ #ForgetMe visuals this week,â€ Lila IkÃ© tweeted.
Unapologetically explicit with subtle R&B undertones, Forget Me is easily one of Lila IkÃ©â€™s best efforts as she confronts her romantic frustrations while being sultry and vulnerable.
The Jamaican Twitter timeline is already buzzing with excitement ahead of the videoâ€™s release, with many fans calling the single their favourite of The ExPerience.
