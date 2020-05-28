Lila Iké ‘The ExPerience’ tops Reggae Album chart in the US

Up and coming reggae artiste, Lila Ike, has much to celebrate. Her debut EP, The ExPerience, has been ranked the top-selling reggae set in the United States this week. The seven-track album was released on May 15.

According to statistics provided by Nielsen Music, which tracks sales of albums and singles in the United States, 454 digital copies of the album have been sold in just the first week. The ExPerience also debuted at the top of the Current Reggae Albums Chart.

The album was recorded with RCA Records which she recently signed to. It tracklist includes: Solitude, Thy Will, Stars Align, Where I’m Coming From, I Spy, Forget Me, and Second Chance.

This is the first time since a female artiste has topped the chart since dancehall artiste Spicedid so with her mixtape Captured in 2018.