Lila Ike’s new challenge can land you a private performance

Lila Iké, the reggae singer who captivated music lovers with the release of her EP The ExPerience, recently released a powerful single that makes you think about batty rider shorts with a different perspective.

The song, titled Batty Rider Shorts was inspired by issues plaguing her Manchester hometown such as sex trafficking and pedophilia.

“I have been writing #BattyRiderShorts for over a period of 4 years. This song was inspired by a situation I observed within my community. An innocent child (age 10 or so) who I would often sit and speak with about life and give words of encouragement (even whilst I was a child myself) eventually was taken advantage of by someone who should have been looking out for her,” Ike revealed in a recent Instagram post.

Adding that it took four years for her to complete the song.

The song is, in essence, is a call to action to rise up against the increase in crimes that affect Jamaican children.

After the release of the music video (you can watch here), a challenge was created on its behalf. #BattyRiderShorts challenge is encouraging Jamaicans to draw on their experience with the aforementioned issues, and what this song means to them. It has celebrities such as Romain Virgo joining in to participate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lila Ike (@lilaike)

This challenge has some perks to it as well. Aside from vocalizing how this song has impacted its participants, Iké has also been reposting the videos to her page and the 10 videos with the most likes will get the opportunity to attend a live acoustic rehearsal at a secret location.

The person with the MOST likes will get to donate a specified amount in cash/kind to a charity of their choice.

Listen to Batty Rider Short below;

** Article by Abigail Wint