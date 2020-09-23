Lisa Hanna for PNP president? Former Miss World leads new poll

Jamaicaâ€™s Opposition, the Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP), is under major pressure to review and renew the organisation following its

However, thatâ€™s easier said than done with party president, Peter Phillips, announcing he will step down following the defeat, and his likely replacements all in flux.

Peter Bunting, who mounted a serious challenge against Phillips last October, lost his Manchester Central constituency; Lisa Hanna barely held on to her St Ann South Eastern seat, previously considered a party stronghold; and Mark Golding, St Andrew Southâ€™s Member of Parliament, only recently indicated he may even consider the possibility.

But those three are the widely-held favourites to succeed Phillips, and it seems the voters agree.

A Bill Johnson survey, commissioned by the Jamaica Observer, found that 20 per cent of respondent thought Hanna should replace Phillips, 10 per cent favoured Golding while eight per cent said Bunting.

The poll was conducted between September 11 to 13 â€“ more than a week after the crushing September 3 vote â€“ and included 1,000 voting-age Jamaicans islandwide. The sampling error is plus or minus three per cent.

According to the poll, among respondents in the 18-24 age group, Hanna has 30 per cent support, while Golding has four per cent. In the 25-34 age group she has 22 per cent support, compared to eight per cent for Golding, while in the 35-44 and 45-54 age groups Hanna enjoys 15 and 19 per cent, respectively, compared to 12 and nine per cent, respectively for Golding.

In the 55-64 and 65 and older age groups Golding commands 18 per cent and 19 per cent support, respectively, compared to Hannaâ€™s 11 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.

Social media users, who have never been known to remain silent on an issue of national importance, or any issue tbh, had some thoughts:

One user said comments should steer away from discriminatory remarks which may weaken their otherwise valid points.

I think when one is discussing Lisa Hannaâ€™s merit as a serious leadership contender, one has to be exceptionally careful in how they express views. â€” ML. Simms (@LaCarCons) Itâ€™s easy to fall into or invoke gendered discriminatory expressions which ends up undermining otherwise valid views.September 23, 2020

Perhaps like the remark belowâ€¦

All it really takes is a pretty face to impressâ€¦â€” The morally corrupt TrÃ© Resnick (@TeeGee93_) That Lisa Hanna lady is a try-hard. ðŸ¥´September 23, 2020

Some were concerned that Hannaâ€™s 31-point victory may see the party without a leader come the next election.

To the PNP: if you choose Lisa Hanna she gonna end up like Peter Buntingâ€¦.she only win by 31 votes nuhâ€¦..so the PNP will be without a leader again next election.â€” Brian Ellis (@LoyalAEllis2) September 23, 2020

While others were concerned by being distracted by the former beauty queenâ€™s good looks and admirable oratory skills.

She has no integrity. Fact check her last debate. She sound really good talking but it was all lies. â€” BobbyJM_ðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ (@bobbyJM_) Beautiful speaking and pretty looks but lack substance and can't be trusted. That's my assessmentâ€¦September 23, 2020

And even more were taken by the fairness, of lack thereof, of comments made about Hanna.

Some comments are unfair to Lisa. Don't discount her because she has a 'pretty' face; she didn't make it. I've interacted with her. She is confident, charismatic and has substance. Are there are better options, maybe. but dont say she isn't a worthy contender. Btw Charisma countsâ€” Phill (@Phill_mystyle) September 23, 2020

But many seemed to agree with the pollster, Hanna may be the best choice for the PNP as it looks to rebuild and move forward.

A natural leader in the making, the more haters she get shows she fits the job. Andrew was the same when Seaga discover him and he grow into it. Like Portia said ' ur time will come" IT Has come.â€” OnCamp (@oniel_campbell) September 23, 2020

She is the logical choice. Also, I believe she is the only person among the possible candidates that would give Holness pause.â€” paul_bestdeal_jones (@Paul_Best_Deal) September 23, 2020

Most leaders should be good looking and speak well. Hanna has all of that. Next up is vision. Does she have a vision for the future that people can believe in and execute? Thumbs up on Hanna.â€” Stephen Fox (@StephenGLFox) September 23, 2020

Hanna has made no formal declaration of an intention to run for PNP president, but whatever her decision, the next few weeks will be telling for the 82-year-old party now in disarray.