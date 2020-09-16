Whew! Lisa Hanna narrowly hangs on to seat following magisterial recount

Member of Parliament-elect Lisa Hanna has held on to her seat following a magisterial recount of for St Ann South Eastern.

The results of the recount were announced on Wednesday (September 16) with Hanna proving successful, after narrowly beating the Jamaica Labour Party’s Delroy Grantson in Jamaica’s general election held September 3.

“Now that the magisterial recount is over, we’re ready to move forward,” said Hanna.

Hanna tallied 5,150 votes, 31 more than the Jamaica Labour Party’s Delroy Granston.

The ruling JLP had sought the recount following Hanna’s surprisingly slender 14 votes victory in the initial count, a margin that increased to 32 after the official recount.

Hanna shared that as she prepares to return to Parliament on behalf of the people she is committed to delivering better service for the people of her constituency.

“The people of SESA have been clear in their message, that notwithstanding the constituency projects and infrastructure improvements made over the last four years, they need more. This year has been particularly challenging for us as people’s lives and livelihoods have been adversely affected and their immediate needs and concerns are central to their physical survival,” added Hanna.

Hanna also used the occasion to encourage her supporters and party supporters to begin the hard work of listening to the people, which she noted was necessary for the party to rebuild its brand.

“The work continues. The people have delivered a message and we must listen. Jamaicans are facing unprecedented times, and as I have said already, we absolutely have to ‘lick a new gear, and meet this moment.” she added.