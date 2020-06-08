Lisa Hanna, the musician

Lisa Hanna, the musicianMonday, June 08, 2020
Beauty queen, politician, fashionista, and now a guitarist? Lisa Hanna just keeps surprising us with her list of talents.
The member of parliament for South East St Ann posted a clip showing her skills with the guitar on her Instagram account this morning, hinting that she may just go into music when she retires from politics.
â€œLikkle Monday Morning dancehallÂ @bujuofficialÂ vibes with@funkybassboy_52Â (who Iâ€™m dragging into the dancehall) When I leave politics I will be the back up to the back up Bassie Ÿ˜â€¦Â #ComeEenBassieÂ #GettingThereÂ #SoonReach,â€ she wrote.
And her followers were very impressed.
â€œWhen we going studio to record some bass line?â€ asked Teflonzincfence.
â€œLisa u very versatileâ€¦.â€ another person commented.
â€œIf me MP talented one more timeÂ @lisahannamp,â€ boasted carcheckersja.
