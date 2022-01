Lisa Hanna, the musician

Beauty queen, politician, fashionista, and now a guitarist? Lisa Hanna just keeps surprising us with her list of talents.

The member of parliament for South East St Ann posted a clip showing her skills with the guitar on her Instagram account this morning, hinting that she may just go into music when she retires from politics.

“Likkle Monday Morning dancehall @bujuofficial vibes with@funkybassboy_52 (who I’m dragging into the dancehall) When I leave politics I will be the back up to the back up Bassie Ÿ˜â€¦Â #ComeEenBassie #GettingThere #SoonReach,†she wrote.

And her followers were very impressed.

View this post on Instagram Ÿ˜ Likkle Monday Morning dancehall @bujuofficial vibes with @funkybassboy_52 (who I’m dragging into the dancehall) When I leave politics I will be the back up to the back up Bassie Ÿ˜â€¦ #ComeEenBassie #GettingThere #SoonReachA post shared by LISA HANNA Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@lisahannamp) on Jun 8, 2020 at 6:19am PDT

“When we going studio to record some bass line?†asked Teflonzincfence.

“Lisa u very versatile….†another person commented.

“If me MP talented one more time @lisahannamp,†boasted carcheckersja.