Lisa Hanna, the musician

Beauty queen, politician, fashionista, and now a guitarist? Lisa Hanna just keeps surprising us with her list of talents.

The member of parliament for South East St Ann posted a clip showing her skills with the guitar on her Instagram account this morning, hinting that she may just go into music when she retires from politics.

â€œLikkle Monday Morning dancehallÂ @bujuofficialÂ vibes with@funkybassboy_52Â (who Iâ€™m dragging into the dancehall) When I leave politics I will be the back up to the back up Bassie Ÿ˜â€¦Â #ComeEenBassieÂ #GettingThereÂ #SoonReach,â€ she wrote.

And her followers were very impressed.

â€œWhen we going studio to record some bass line?â€ asked Teflonzincfence.

â€œLisa u very versatileâ€¦.â€ another person commented.

â€œIf me MP talented one more timeÂ @lisahannamp,â€ boasted carcheckersja.