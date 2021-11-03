Lisa Hyper drops visuals for ‘Sculpture’Wednesday, November 03, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Lisa Hyper is certainly enjoying her new physique as demonstrated in her new track ‘Sculpture’.
The track, which was produced by Mineral Boss Records and released on the Ruku riddim, sees the former Portmore Empire member highlighting the benefits that have come with her new “designer body” look.
Since the release of the video, she has been generating a buzz as persons react to the visuals and to the song.
One Instagram user commented, “me artist u find it again #2022 a yours…what a gal body neat and look good.”
While another user remarked, “dis ya chune ya bad nu [expletive deleted]”This is certain to be good for Lisa Hyper who had announced the track following the revelation of her body augmentation earlier in August.
At that point she had described herself as a “femme fatale” following the procedure.
“I look back at the past as fond memories but I’m able to move forward in a new light, I’m Femme Fatale” she had written at that time as she showed off her new look.
In recent times, designer bodies have become a new trend within the dancehall culture with a number of female entertainers choosing a more voluptuous look.
