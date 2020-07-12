Lisa Hyper issues apology on Vybz Kartel’s behalf

More than a week after Lisa Hyper issued a

“I wanna apologise for my boss too, everyone in society that he has rubbed the wrong way,” Hyper said during a recent Onstage interview. “He doesn’t know that I’m doing this. I wanna do that for him, I need him to come home…”

Kartel is currently serving a life sentence for a murder conviction handed down in 2014. When asked to give specifics for his wrongs that warranted an apology, Hyper said, “He’s a man that’s very forward and he speaks his mind so I’m just apologising for him for any one that he has wronged.”

Hyper added that she feels good to have buried the hatchet with Gaza Empire affiliate Spice, as she has been watching her strides for years.

“It’s the first I’ve ever apologised to someone and feel so honoured doing so,” she said. “I have no regret in doing it because it’s really something I’ve wanted to do for years now. A lot of times I watch her, listen to her songs and I have a big smile on my face even though we haven’t spoke for years so it doesn’t even matter what anyone wanna say right now.”

Her apology was commended by several social media users, but deejay Pamputtae has been getting flack for seemingly throwing shade at Hyper in an Instagram post, and even name-dropping “Lisa” in a recent diss-track titled Bruk Freak. But Hyper said there is no beef between the two.

“I ain’t got no feud with no one; I just apologised to Spice that’s the only feud I know I had,” she said. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and she (Pamputtae) said she don’t think that my apology is sincere. That’s her view but I still had to say something. I don’t owe she no apology and she won’t get no apology from me just fi da talk deh. If a attention she did a seek, she seek di wrong attention from me…

I guess because mi apologise to Spice everybody feel like seh Lisa Hyper is a totally different person. No, I’m still deranged but there’s a time and place for everything.”

She is currently gearing up to release The Phoenix album this month, which will feature Dexta Daps, Chronic Law, Vybz Kartel and Sikka Rymes. She is also working on a reggae album dubbed The Matriarch, which she hopes to release in 2021 with acts like Sanchez, Beres Hammond, Ikaya and Queen Ifrica.