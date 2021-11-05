Lisa Hyper says she wants new single to be source of female empowerment

Following on the heels of the release of her latest single, Sculpture, Lisa Hyper says she wants the track to be a source of female empowerment.

The entertainer who recently underwent plastic surgery, says she wants women to know it’s ok to re-invent themselves.“I created a song because of how I felt about my new look and because my sense of creativity led me to it. But it is also my goal to inspire women with this track/project. I want to let them know to never be afraid to reinvent themselves again and again because they are multi-dimensional for a reason,” she told BUZZ.

Indicating that it took her 20-30 minutes to come up with the intro, chorus and first verse of the song, Hyper says Sculpture was perhaps one of the easiest, most smooth-flowing tracks she’s created in recent times. She credits that to the way she feels about her new look.

“I am very much pleased with my new look. Pleased to the point I had to create Sculpture. I am very big on female empowerment and I just wanted a song to represent that. I want women to feel sexy, to feel confident and to own their image,” she shared. “The message I mostly wanted the video (and the song) to send is that opinion is the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. But art, art has no limitations.”

The Gaza first lady said she believes her body is a work of art and will never let anyone allow her to feel otherwise. To that end, Hyper says since her big reveal in August, she has been receiving mostly positive reactions to her new look. She said the latter has spilled over into love for the song as listeners have been giving it rave reviews. “People were reacting to the audio with great excitement and a hyper active vibe which created more anticipation and suspense for the visuals.

Since the video drop, that has only increased. People love the song.”

With that said, Hyper shared that although she has a lot more new music in store for her fans, the promotion surrounding Sculpture produced by Mineral Boss Records has her full focus.