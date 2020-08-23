Lisa Hyper to be a mom?

Dancehall artiste Lisa Hyper sparked pregnancy rumours when she appeared clad in an oversized t-shirt dress dancing alongside selector Foota Hype on Instagram last week.

â€œBut Look How Mi Mek @footahypemusic @lockit_official & @memegoodaz draw me out,â€ Hyper captioned the video of herself dancing up a storm. However, no one was paying attention to Hyperâ€™s dancing as they were focused on seemed to be a baby bump. â€œSo we all mature and aguh pretend wi nuh see dat bbc buff dehŸ˜… well okay,â€ said one fan in the comment section. Other fans in the comment section further speculated that Hyperâ€™s visibly thicker look was due to the fact that she was heavily pregnant.

View this post on Instagram Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ But Look How Mi Mek @footahypemusic @lockit_official & @memegoodaz draw me out Ÿ¤­A post shared by The Phoenix Album Comingâ˜„ (@lisa_hyper) on Aug 20, 2020 at 8:39am PDT

â€œLook at her face, and she get well round,â€ added another. But despite all the gossip, Hyper, who has been vocal in recent times, is yet to officially confirm or deny fan speculation. Instead, Hyper has been steadily promoting her Phoenix album which was pushed back from a July release. Since the delay, she has taken to teasing fans with tracks from the project almost weekly.