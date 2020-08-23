Lisa Hyper to be a mom?Sunday, August 23, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Lisa Hyper sparked pregnancy rumours when she appeared clad in an oversized t-shirt dress dancing alongside selector Foota Hype on Instagram last week.
â€œBut Look How Mi Mek @footahypemusic @lockit_official & @memegoodaz draw me out,â€ Hyper captioned the video of herself dancing up a storm. However, no one was paying attention to Hyperâ€™s dancing as they were focused on seemed to be a baby bump. â€œSo we all mature and aguh pretend wi nuh see dat bbc buff dehŸ˜… well okay,â€ said one fan in the comment section. Other fans in the comment section further speculated that Hyperâ€™s visibly thicker look was due to the fact that she was heavily pregnant.
â€œLook at her face, and she get well round,â€ added another. But despite all the gossip, Hyper, who has been vocal in recent times, is yet to officially confirm or deny fan speculation. Instead, Hyper has been steadily promoting her Phoenix album which was pushed back from a July release. Since the delay, she has taken to teasing fans with tracks from the project almost weekly.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy